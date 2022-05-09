West Holmes FFA competed in the State Floriculture contest

Share Facebook

On April 26, 4 members of the West Holmes FFA went to ATI to compete in the State Floriculture contest. The team placed 18th and individually Becca Schuch was 67th, Maria Steiner was 74th, Sarah Irwin was 81st, and Alysa Pringle was 84th. The contest consists of five placing classes, making a bud vase, calculating fertilizer, an online test, plant ID, and other ID. Members Jess Miller and Dakotah Ringwalt also participated in the online test prior to the state contest.