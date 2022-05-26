West Holmes FFA hosts sheep show

Share Facebook

On May 21st 2022 the West Holmes FFA chapter hosted the Mid Ohio Lamb Classic. The chapter had begun setup for the show days prior to the event by making sure the arena and surrounding areas were in place inside the livestock building at Harvest Ridge. The chapter worked all day on Saturday to get animals checked in and run the show, over 370 lambs were exhibited and the show lasted from 10 to 5. Members that helped setup and host the classic were: Dyllan Bender, Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Ethan Fiekert, Garrett Fowler, Sarah Irwin, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Hayden Smith, Quentin Vehrs, Haylee Conner, and Lakensey Guthrie.