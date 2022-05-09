West Holmes FFA members participated trap shoot

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Saturday April 23rd West Holmes FFA members participated in the trap shoot. The girls team placed second out of 8 teams. Becca Schuch and Logan VanSickle tied for 5th place overall and Becca was the high girl score. Emma Stitzlein and Alexa Tate tied for 2nd, Andi Schuch was 4th, and Amy Hughes was 5th in the girls. Justice Hendrix and Keith Hawkins rounded out the shooters. Thank you to Silver Dollar for hosting!