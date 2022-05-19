West Holmes FFA members volunteer for fun fair

Share Facebook

On April 29th, the West Holmes FFA chapter volunteered their time at the Nashville Fun Fair. The chapter helped with the setup prior to the event which included setting up the games and preparing chicken for the meal. Throughout the afternoon they helped run games such as basketball, plinko, bowling, putt putt, muffin pan toss, musical chairs, and duck pond. The chapter served food during the fair which concluded at 7:30 PM. After the Fun Fair ended the chapter helped clean up and put away games. The helpers from the chapter included Colby Long, Alysa Pringle, Ally Ogi, Jess Miller, Madison Pearce Laferty, Kalan Bowling, Miley Snow, Grant Miller, Jenna Sheldon, Sarah Irwin, Casey Ogi, Ava Eberhard, Maren Drzazga, Quentin Vehrs, Lexy Starner, Garrett Fowler, Alex Pringle, Zora Starner, Laina Croskey, and Pacee Miller.