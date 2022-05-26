West Liberty-Salem FFA teaches elementary students about agriculture

Share Facebook

The high school students of the West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter put on an Ag Science Day for the elementary students of West Liberty-Salem. High school students brought in many different pieces of equipment as well as many different species of livestock. The FFA students, with help from some middle school volunteers, lead the elementary students around to each station and taught them about all things agriculture related. The elementary students got to pet the animals and ask FFA members any questions they had. The FFA chapter provided the elementary students with popsicles after they got done with their tour and participating FFA members got to enjoy a cookout during their lunch period.