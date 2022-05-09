Zane Trace FFA Members Enjoy Successful State Convention

Share Facebook

Members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, traveled to Columbus for the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention on May 5th and 6th. During the two day event several members were recognized for their achievements throughout the year. Chapter Secretary Braylee Burkitt, Treasurer Lily Rose and Reporter Austin McNichols were presented pins for earning Gold ratings on their officer books. Sophomores Kailee Adkins and Kendra Detillion placed first in the Food Science and Technology division of the FFA Agriscience Fair with their research project involving nut free fillings for buckeye candies. Fellow sophomores Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston also placed first in the Animal Sciences division with their 6 month research study over the impact of meteorological events on egg production. Senior Morgan Congrove placed first in the Equine Entrepreneurship Proficiency award competition with her SAE project that involved training and marketing six barrel racing horses over three years. Six members: Alayna Butler, Braylee Burkitt, Morgan Congrove, Carmen Corcoran, Colt Clyne and Zach Naumovski received their State FFA Degrees as well.

The members who won their respective competitions will now advance to National FFA Competition. Finalists for the National FFA Convention will be announced in early August with judging to follow in the fall.

During their trip to the Convention the members toured the Ohio State Waterman Dairy Farm and Horticultural plots as well as the Stratford Ecological Center and Farm in Delaware. They were inspired by speakers and by the accomplishments of fellow FFA members from around Ohio. The chapter members returned with new excitement and enthusiasm for the future of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter.