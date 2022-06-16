Benefit in the barn returns for 2022

Share Facebook

Organizers for the Benefit in the Barn announced that the affair is returning for its 8th year on Aug. 20 at Glenndale Farms in Delaware County. Owners Glenn and Kelly Harsh will be opening their farm to what has become a signature late-summer occasion bringing consumers and farmers together for food, entertainment, fun and a purpose. The main objectives of the Benefit in the Barn are to spotlight the hunger issues in our community, raise funding to help address the issue while also providing opportunities for dialogue between consumers and farmers.

The outdoor event will feature dinner catered by City Barbeque, Eda’s Italian Ice and Gelato and a cash bar featuring Ohio Craft Beer and Ohio Wine. Sponsored by Delaware and Union County Farm Bureau organizations, this year’s entertainment will spotlight North to Nashville, a Central Ohio country music band.

Benefit in the Barn has raised over $370,000 to support hunger relief efforts in Delaware and Union Counties. All net proceeds this year will benefit the Delaware County Hunger Alliance and the Hope Center in Marysville. Featured at the event will be agricultural displays and a silent auction that participants will have the opportunity to bid on and purchase packages donated by many generous sponsors.

Tickets are $40 each, Farm Bureau members can purchase their tickets for $35. Attendees will be able to enjoy dinner and a concert under the stars. CDC and Delaware Public Health District protocols that are in place in August will be followed.

Tickets and sponsorship information can be found at: benefitinthebarn.org.