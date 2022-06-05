COBA/Select Sires welcomes summer interns 

Share Facebook

COBA/Select Sires welcomes four interns to the team for the summer of 2022. Rachael Billups, an incoming senior at The Ohio State University, joins as the Communications/Marketing Intern. Cole Pond, an incoming sophomore at The Ohio State University, Mecaylah Hesse, a recent graduate of the University of Findlay, and Cole Harhager, a student at The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI), are Reproductive Services Client Manager (RSCM) Interns.

Billups majors in agricultural communication with a minor in agribusiness. Her time in FFA, specifically participating in dairy judging contests, directed her path to COBA/Select Sires. Billups will work on organizing and distributing the route mailings each week for the District Sales Managers. Other tasks include newsletter writing, designing ads, posters, route stuffers, social media graphics and other marketing-related tasks.

Pond is studying agribusiness and applied economics and comes with experience on his family’s Holstein operation in Woodstock, Ohio. Hesse is studying animal science industry and worked as a farm hand on two dairy farms, as well as a hog operation. Harhager is working to obtain a degree in beef livestock production and management and has experience as a farm hand for the ATI beef and swine facilities as well as a separate cow/calf operation. These three will provide relief to the full-time RSCMs by traveling to a number of diverse operations and managing their client base. They will utilize and expand their marketing and technical skills by selling products and providing artificial insemination services for customers. These interns will have the opportunity to learn how to analyze the reproductive performance of a herd and give clients the best suggestions for improving herd reproductive efficiency.