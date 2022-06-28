Dean’s Charity Steer Show returns for 2022

Share Facebook

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show, an event that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio, returns to the Ohio State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), it will be held from 2–4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

“This exciting event brings together our community to celebrate agriculture and children, both for our 4-H youth as well as children benefiting from the Ronald McDonald House,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES. “Every dollar we raise means families can stay together only steps away from their hospitalized child during one of the most stressful times of their lives.”

Each year, more than 82,000 nights of rest are provided to families of seriously ill children by the Columbus Ronald McDonald House, the second largest Ronald McDonald House in the world. The facility provides a home away from home for families facing a child’s illness and hospitalization.

Currently, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House is undergoing a major expansion, more than doubling the size of the facility. Once completed, it will boast 202 guest rooms, a new kitchen and dining facility, new staff offices, and a community event room. It will once again be the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world after the expansion.

To raise funds for RMHC, 11 celebrity exhibitors, most of whom have no livestock experience, will not only show a steer during the Dean’s Charity Steer Show, but will also compete to see who can raise the most money. Most exhibitors will team with a local media personality as well as an experienced 4-H livestock family and their steer, and will practice with them before entering the show ring.

Families and 4-H youth, most from central Ohio, will participate and represent the counties of Clark, Fairfield, Gallia, Geauga, Highland, Muskingum, Stark, Tuscarawas, Warren, and Wayne.

Celebrity exhibitors will include Troy Balderson, public servant; Matt Harper, McDonald’s owner/operator; Tom Feeney, executive chairman, Belron North America; Clark Kellogg, former Ohio State and NBA player and CBS Sports college basketball analyst; Bob Kendrick, anchor, ABC-6 News; Rick Ricart, Ricart Automotive; Jane Scott, executive director, Columbus Metropolitan Club; Ryan Smith, president, University of Rio Grande; Gene Smith, senior vice president and athletic director, Ohio State; Bill Patterson, president, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and Kirt Walker, chief executive officer, Nationwide.

Media personalities will include Joe Boxer, host, WCOL radio; Angela An, news anchor, WBNS-10 TV; Matt Barnes, morning co-anchor, NBC-4 TV; Cameron Fontana, entertainment reporter and host, ABC 6/FOX 28/CW, Good Day Columbus; Kayla Hanley, morning radio personality, 92.3 WCOL radio; Tim Irr, news anchor, WSAZ-TV News Channel 3, Huntington, West Virginia; Ty Higgins, senior director of communications, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and Dale Minyo, farm broadcaster, Ohio Ag Net.

More than 900 spectators attended the inaugural Dean’s Charity Steer Show in 2019, and nearly 8,000 tuned in to watch via livestream on Facebook. Donation amounts ranged from 81 cents to $15,000, with a total of $152,000 raised for RMHC.

Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House provides not only lodging, but also meals, a place to rest, laundry facilities, an exercise room, informal gathering areas, and activities for siblings of hospitalized children.

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show is coordinated by CFAES, the Telhio Credit Union, and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and it is held in partnership with the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

To learn more and to donate to your favorite celebrity exhibitor or media personality, visit give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.