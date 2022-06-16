Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension

Wheat harvest is just around the corner, and it’s time to consider double-crop soybean production management. For double-crop soybean to be successful, you need adequate time and moisture for the production of the soybean crop. In southern Ohio, double-crop soybean after wheat harvest is common. In central and northern Ohio, double-crop soybean after winter wheat depends on the wheat harvest date and soybean prices. With high soybean prices, we anticipate interest in double-crop soybean production in central and northern Ohio this year.

Double-crop soybean management considerations

Soybean relative maturity. Relative maturity (RM) has little effect on yield when soybeans are planted during the first three weeks of May. However, the effect of RM can be larger for late plantings. When planting soybean late, the latest maturing variety that will reach physiological maturity before the first killing frost is recommended. This is to allow the soybean plants to grow vegetatively as long as possible to produce nodes where pods can form before vegetative growth is slowed due to flowering and pod formation.

Table 1. Recommended relative maturity (RM) ranges for soybean varieties planted in June and July in northern, central, and southern Ohio.

Region Planting Date Suitable RM Northern Ohio June 1-15 3.2-3.8 June 15-30 3.1-3.5 July 1-10 3.0-3.3 Central Ohio June 1-15 3.4-4.0 June 15-30 3.3-3.7 July 1-10 3.2-3.5 Southern Ohio June 1-15 3.6-4.2 June 15-30 3.5-3.9 July 1-10 3.4-3.7