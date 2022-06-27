Dry weather facilitates progress

Share Facebook

Driven by dry weather, crop conditions declined slightly from the previous week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4% very short, 35% short, 57% adequate, and 4% surplus.

Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending June 26 was 73.2 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.16 inches of precipitation, 0.72 inches below average. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on June 26.

Reporters indicated that producers took advantage of the past week’s dry weather to wrap up planting activities. Farmers across the State reported that limited recent precipitation has translated into early signs of crop stress. Livestock were in good condition. Corn was 95% emerged, behind last year but slightly ahead of average. Soybean planting progress was 96% complete, while 85% of seedlings were emerged. Oats were 67% headed, behind last year and average. Crop condition for oats was reported as 63% good to excellent. Winter wheat was 70% mature and 3% harvested for grain. The winter wheat crop was rated 53% good to excellent condition. First cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 88% and 69% completed, respectively. Second cuttings of hay alfalfa were 21% complete while second cuttings of hay other than alfalfa were 17% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 77% good to excellent.

