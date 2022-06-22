       

Grazing around solar panels

June 22, 2022 Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Currently, Ohio is slated to have approximately 85,000 acres of land put into photovoltaic (solar) energy production over the next decade. As our society continues to investigate alternative energy solutions, the face of agriculture will need to evolve accordingly. Although some see this opportunity as a loss of land, sheep producers have seen a potential silver lining as it relates to increased animal and forage production.

An informative, educational video outlining some basics, and the potential for grazing around solar, particularly with sheep, is available at: https://youtu.be/63n-InS4Fr0.

For those that are interested in pursuing opportunities related to solar grazing and power generation, please reach out to your team at The Ohio State University as we are currently working in this field of work at https://u.osu.edu/sheep/team-members/.

Check Also

Can good neighbors and solar projects go together?

By Matt Reese I am not sure Jesus had Ohio’s solar debate in mind when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved