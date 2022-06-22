Grazing around solar panels

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Currently, Ohio is slated to have approximately 85,000 acres of land put into photovoltaic (solar) energy production over the next decade. As our society continues to investigate alternative energy solutions, the face of agriculture will need to evolve accordingly. Although some see this opportunity as a loss of land, sheep producers have seen a potential silver lining as it relates to increased animal and forage production.

An informative, educational video outlining some basics, and the potential for grazing around solar, particularly with sheep, is available at: https://youtu.be/63n-InS4Fr0.

For those that are interested in pursuing opportunities related to solar grazing and power generation, please reach out to your team at The Ohio State University as we are currently working in this field of work at https://u.osu.edu/sheep/team-members/.