Liberty-Benton FFA Hosts Awards Banquet

The annual Liberty- Benton FFA Banquet was held on Thursday April 21, in the Liberty-Benton High School auditorium. During the banquet, members’ accomplishments through the year are recognized, a farewell is said to members who have done so much to help the chapter and new officers are established. To get the banquet started there was a dinner, desserts and refreshments for the guests to enjoy.

Agricultural education students are required to plan a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project. The members receiving proficiency awards work very hard outside of class to gain new skills from their projects. Students are offered the opportunity to apply for chapter, state and national proficiency awards. Many of the members received chapter proficiency awards and a few received district and state proficiency awards.

Lexi Heidlebaugh got 2nd in district for Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship. Her SAE consists of Lexi raising soybeans, corn, and sweetcorn crops. She is responsible for seed and chemical costs, markets her own grain, monitors crop growth, performs equipment maintenance, and operates all equipment related to her SAE. This her third year in her Grain Farming Entrepreneurship SAE.

This year Chloe Heidlebaugh competed in the Fiber/Oil Crop Production proficiency award area with a combination of her entrepreneurship and placement SAES. In her placement SAE she is responsible for helping monitor crop growth, assisting in performing equipment maintenance, and operating farming equipment. In her entrepreneurship SAE, Chloe raises soybeans. She is responsible for seed and chemical cost, markets her own grain, monitors crop growth, performs equipment maintenance, and operates all equipment related to her SAE. This is her second in her placement SAE and her first year in her entrepreneurship SAE. Her Proficiency placed in top 4 at the state level and she will be receiving her final placing at State Convention.

This year the Liberty-Benton FFA Chapter had a silent auction during the beginning of the banquet. All of the proceeds will go towards members attending Summer FFA Camp at Camp Muskingum in June. The sponsors that were able to make this happen are Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.-Findlay, Bob and Becky Warren, Dawn Heidlebaugh- ERA of Geyer Noakes Realty Group, Deitsches Brothers, Heidlebaugh Family Farms, Jim Holley, JB Woodworking, Jim Warren, Meyer Ag, Patterson Family Farms, Redline Equipment -Ottawa, and 2 Girls Sweet Corn. Thank you to all of the sponsors who made this silent auction possible!