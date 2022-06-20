Luke Bryan set to continue #HeresToTheFarmer Campaign and concert series

Share Facebook

Bayer announced it is renewing its multi-year partnership with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, joining his 2022 Farm Tour as presenting sponsor and continuing their Here’s to the Farmer campaign celebrating America’s farmers and fighting hunger. New this year, Kroger, America’s largest grocer, joins the campaign offering the first-ever Farm Tour 2022 sweepstakes, giving fans across the country the chance to win a Luke Bryan VIP experience, tickets, swag and more. Together Bayer, Kroger and Luke Bryan are encouraging fans to share the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer on their social media channels. Now through Oct. 31, 2022, for every share, Bayer will help provide one meal through the Feeding America network, up to 1 million meals to communities in need.

The son of a peanut farmer from Georgia, Bryan launched his Farm Tour in 2009 to highlight and celebrate the contributions of America’s farmers. The Georgia native will set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states this September 15-24, with tickets now on sale at LukeBryan.com.

“I grew up around farming and know the tough work, passion, and grit you need to be an American farmer,” said Luke Bryan. “They play an incredibly important role in all our lives. That’s why I’m excited to again team up with my friends at Bayer to say ‘Here’s to the Farmer’ and give thanks for the work they do to make sure we all have food on the table, and give back to communities around the country.”

In 2015, Bayer partnered with Luke Bryan and launched its campaign to thank farmers and help fight hunger throughout the country.

“We are excited to continue our commitment to this important campaign and partnership with Luke Bryan and recognize the hard work and dedication from U.S. farmers to feed America and the world,” said Beth Roden, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Communications for Bayer U.S. “#HerestotheFarmer reinforces the vital role that farmers and food banks play in addressing food insecurity by feeding people in need in the U.S. – especially in rural communities. Through Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None, and together, with Kroger, we’re striving to raise even more awareness of the critical issue of food insecurity and ensure more Americans have access to healthy food, all while thanking the ones who work so hard to provide for us.”

As one of the founding members of Feeding America, the Kroger Family of Companies are proud to collaborate with Bayer and Luke Bryan as they help provide meals to families across the U.S. As part of the #HerestotheFarmer campaign, Kroger will feature in-store signage and the first-ever Farm Tour Sweepstakes. The contest gives fans the chance to win one Grand Prize Luke Bryan VIP experience that includes two VIP tickets to a select Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert, a 3-day/2-night hotel stay, round-trip flights and more. In addition, 100 lucky secondary prize winners will receive Luke Bryan Farm Tour items including branded t-shirts, swag, autographed hats, photos and more.

“At Kroger, we believe Fresh starts with farmers. Farmers play a key role in keeping the freshest products on our shelves,” said Dan De La Rosa, Group Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, for Kroger. “That’s why we work with farmers who grow only the best to source locally and bring customers better, fresher options time and again. We’re honored to share our appreciation for farmers during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour, and we applaud Bayer’s support for the Feeding America network of food banks, who help people facing hunger every day. Aligned with Kroger’s commitment to creating a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, we are excited to see Bayer and Luke Bryan shining a light on equitable food access during their #HerestotheFarmer tour.”

From now through July 2022, fans can go to www.herestothefarmersweepstakes.com and complete the online entry form by providing their email address. Once registered, they will automatically receive one entry in the sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and secondary prize winners will be selected in July 2022.

Since the inception of the #HerestotheFarmer campaign and partnership, nearly 5 million meals have been provided to Feeding America and more than $180,000 has been donated to Feeding America member food banks and local farmers at each of the tour cities.

“No one should have to worry about where they will find their next meal, but more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, face hunger in America. We are thankful to Luke Bryan, Bayer and Kroger for raising awareness of this issue and for their commitment to helping neighbors in need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Through the Here’s to the Farmer campaign, we hope people across the country will join together, contribute and help fight hunger in their communities.”

To learn more about Bayer’s Here’s To The Farmer campaign visit go.bayer.com/herestothefarmer.