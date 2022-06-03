Miami East FFA Alumni sponsor scholarships

Share Facebook

The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter recently recognized graduates of Miami East High School that had been enrolled in Agricultural Education and members of the FFA Chapter. In order to qualify for the scholarship, the applicants completed an essay on “The Benefits of Agricultural Education” and been active in the FFA Chapter for at least one year. Each recipient received a cash scholarship to be used for their further endeavors.

Katelynn Dill is the daughter of Patrisha Dill and Gary Dill. She participated in the meats evaluation team and attended the National FFA Convention. She shared that agricultural education is important so that we “Know where our food comes from.”

Jayden Gates is the daughter of Lisa Gates and Josh Gates. She participated in the State FFA Band and attended the State FFA Convention. She shared that she has learned how to lead a meeting or ask the real questions that need to be asked and answered.

Chloe Gump is the daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump. She earned the State FFA Degree and participated in numerous Career Development Events. She shared that, “Agriculture is so much more than just animals and crops. Agriculture is the base for all society.”

Katie Larson is the daughter of Michael and Stephanie Larson. She earned the State FFA Degree and served as a chapter officer. She shared, “Agricultural education is one that allows students to have hands-on experiences that many who are in the agricultural field do on a daily basis.”

Anthony Putnam is the son of Abby Putnam and Brian Putnam. He earned the State FFA Degree and was successful in the fruit sales fundraiser. He shared that in agricultural education, “You can make new friends as well as at these competitions can get you out of your comfort zone.”

Kaitlyn Roop is the daughter of Mathew and Belinda Roop. She earned the State FFA Degree and was successful at raising funds for several local charities. She shared that because of agricultural education, “I am better able to share my knowledge of the Agriculture industry with others and give back to my community.”

Gretchen Stevens is the daughter of Nathaniel and Janet Stevens. She participated in the World Food Prize program and Job Interview competition. She shared, “Agricultural Education gave me the opportunity to explore new topics and study new things that I never would have without being in it.”

Emma Sutherly is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She earned the State FFA Degree and served as a chapter officer. She shared, “Agriculture education is the door to a better, well-educated world.”

Samuel Sutherly is the son of Sam and Laura Sutherly. He earned the State FFA Degree and won a state proficiency award. He shared, “Having an agricultural education class at the school can help teach students new things even if they have grown up on a farm.”

The Miami East FFA Alumni was able to provide these scholarship recipients with monies because of the generous donations and support of community members through such projects as the Quarter Auction in April and the Silent Auction at the Chapter Banquet in April. They look forward to supporting all Agricultural Education students in their participation in learning about the diversity of the agriculture industry.