OABA Welcomes Lauren Prettyman as Director of Communications & Member Experience

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to welcome Lauren Prettyman as the Director of Communications & Member Experience. In her role, Lauren will oversee all aspects of association communications including social media management, event promotion, press release and news writing, graphic design, photography and videography, as well as managing members’ experiences, including Member Directory, event support, sponsorships, and more. Lauren’s first day with the association is June 6.

Lauren Prettyman

Lauren is a 2014 graduate of The Ohio State University with a B.S in agriculture communication and a minor in production agriculture. While there, she was involved in the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, university scholars’ programs and study abroad, including trips to study animal agriculture and environmental conservation in Chile, Brazil, Ireland and Costa Rica.

Lauren grew up on her family’s row crop and beef cattle farm in Marion County and has become more involved in helping on the farm since moving back to Ohio in 2020. Her passion for agriculture comes from her experiences on the farm, her participation in 4-H and FFA and her work alongside farmers and ranchers throughout the U.S.

Previously, Lauren worked for Inspire PR Group, focusing on helping farmers and the agriculture industry tell their stories through videography and digital communications as well as serving a range of clients in the restaurant and hospitality, tourism and nonprofit industries. Additionally, she worked for the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation from 2014 to 2020 as the director of digital media, where she advocated for agriculture and farming in the Southeast U.S.