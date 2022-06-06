Ohio Ag Net Weather – June 6, 2022

Share Facebook

We are going to squeeze out a mostly dry Monday scattered showers trying to work into a North Central, and West central Ohio mid to late afternoon and then scattered showers that move through the rest of the region overnight tonight and through the first half of the day.

Tomorrow we also have to keep an eye out for thunderstorms. It looks like the best threat of those is going to be along and just south of a line from Dayton to Cleveland. And maybe you could even say Youngstown or Akron, but you get the idea.

There’s moisture around that could be a little bit heavier in central Ohio overnight tonight through the first part of tomorrow, clouds give way to sunshine very late in the day and we will continue to see clearing overnight tomorrow night.

Wednesday starts partly sunny. Clouds are back in the mid to late afternoon hours. With scattered showers giving us 6/10 of an inch to around 80% of Ohio.

Thursday should be dry. Friday, mostly dry, a few hit and miss scattered showers overnight Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday turns out partly sunny and then Sunday, mostly sunny with a full dry down day there.

Monday of next week will also dry, but we see hit and miss scattered showers Tuesday. Wednesday showers and thunderstorms show up mostly central to the southern parts of the state.