Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 1, 2022

A cold front will try and work through the area today and tomorrow. Scattered showers push into NW Ohio this morning into midday, and then expand across the state this afternoon and tonight. A second wave comes up the front for tomorrow. Combined, we see 95% of the state picking up anywhere from .25″-1.25″ with the upper end of the range depending on thunderstorms. We think central and southern Ohio have a slightly better chance of those storms, but we wont rule them out anywhere. The map below shows moisture potential today and tomorrow.

We go back to fully sunny, dry and warm weather to finish the week Friday through the weekend. The dry weather continues for next Monday. Evaporation rates will be nearly maximum at .3″ per day, and that should promote good drying.

Showers and storms are back next Monday overnight and Tuesday with rain totals at .25″-.75″ and 90% coverage. We should be dry for Wednesday the 8th, but could have scattered to isolated showers early on Thursday the 9th with 40% coverage. Fully dry weather should finish out next week for Friday and the weekend.