Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 10, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mostly dry today with sun and clouds. However, there is a minor disturbance working through IN today, that may throw a little moisture into SW Ohio late this afternoon and early evening. If we see action there, it will be a few hundredths to a tenth or two, that’s all. The rest of the state will stay dry. Tomorrow looks dry in all areas as well, with good sunshine potential.

A system moving across the Great Lakes Sunday will drag some moisture potential into Ohio. Sunday late morning through afternoon and evening we will keep a chance of showers over Ohio from I-70 north. Rain totals can be .1″-1″ with coverage at 80% in those areas. However, we expect little to no action from I-70 south through the day. A warm front lifts through Ohio on Monday, and that triggers some showers and storms monday evening through the overnight. Rain totals are not that impressive here during that time frame, with .1″-.7″ and 50% coverage. However, Tuesday morning thunderstorms ramp up in NE Ohio as the front is starting to exit. WE may see some near dawn strong to severe storms in the NE corner that linger through mid to late morning. Those would have higher rain totals well over an inch. We will monitor developments there through the weekend and report any changes monday morning. The map below shows rain totals for the Sunday through early Tuesday period combined.

The rest of the week turns out hot and humid. Temps will be a good 10 degrees above normal at least. The heat will build some instability for Thursday and perhaps a few scattered showers and storms. However, coverage will be spotty and we are pegging it right now at 40%. We go back to fully dry weather for Friday and Saturday, with our next round of heat based instability coming Saturday night into early Sunday the 19th. We look for heat to stay through the week fo the 20th, and we likely will be below normal on precipitation.