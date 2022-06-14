Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Heat is building over the state through the next few days. However, today we will take a bit longer to clear moisture and convection that came about as the warm front lifted into the region late yesterday. This morning we will deal with additional thunderstorms coming across areas north of a line from Toledo to Wheeling, WV. Those thunderstorms can still be strong, but will move out before midday. Then, later this afternoon and overnight, we see some instability flare back up over central and southern Ohio, and that may lead to another .1″-.6″ with 30% coverage. By sunrise tomorrow morning, everything is done and out of here. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals through Wednesday morning. Now, its not just about the moisture today. If you are in an area that stays rain free, you will see some significant heat building, and even in southern Ohio, where the rains may come back tonight, it will begin to be rather oppressive. Temps today will begin their climb, that will be built upon in the days ahead.

Heat reaches its zenith tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. This will be dangerous heat. the map below shows afternoon highs tomorrow. Clouds may build back later Thursday with a minor trough, but we do not expect moisture at this time, and only a minor drop in temps. We stay sunny, hot and dry (but not as oppressive) for the finish of the week, the weekend and the first half of next week. AT this point we see no rain potential after what happens today all the way through the end of next week.