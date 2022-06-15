Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 15, 2022

Share Facebook

Heat continues to build today, and we will see our hottest days in the next 48 hours. Heat indices in the next 2 days will be easily in the triple digits, and we will break or come close to breaking some high temp records in parts of the state. We do have a minor trough that will slide through later tomorrow that will help break the humidity, and may also trigger a few pop up, heat based showers. We expect moisture of no more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two and coverage at 30%.

Sunshine is back and dominates Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will be warm, but not oppressively hot. Monday and Tuesday will bring heat back with higher humidity and heat indices back to near the triple digits, which lingers into early next Wednesday.

Another minor trough arrives next Wednesday afternoon and can kick off a few scattered showers to finish the 10 day window. Rain totals will again be only a few hundredths to a few tenths, coverage at 40%. The map below shows combined rains for the next 10 days. If this forecast verifies, we will be in significant need of a rain over a large part of Ohio by late June.