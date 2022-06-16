Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 16, 2022

Share Facebook

Hot air dominates again today, but we should see a minor front bring a drop in humidity starting later this afternoon and continuing overnight through the state. Temps will remain well above normal. As the front slides in we can expect a slight shift in winds and more clouds, with a chance of showers developing mid to late afternoon trough the evening. Rain totals do not look overly impressive, but may run from a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50% of the state. The best coverage will be in central Ohio. Moisture is done in all areas by midnight.

We are sunny, dry and much more comfortable tomorrow through the weekend. Temps will be normal to slightly above normal, but we see low humidity and excellent drying. We start to heat things back up again next monday with higher humidity levels as well. The warm front that lifts through may trigger some scattered showers in far eastern Ohio Monday morning into midday, with rain potential at .25″ or less. Then we turn out sunny, hot and humid for monday afternoon through tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat breeds some instability next Thursday as a frontal complex tries to move back in. Showers and storms likely develop over about 70% of the state bringing .25″-.75″ rain totals. We finish the week Friday and Saturday with sunny and dry conditions again.

The moisture potential over the next 10 days is slightly higher than we were seeing the past few days, but still will be somewhat localized. The map below shows combined rain potential over the next 10 days, but we would hedge toward smaller amounts as we move through this period, at least the way we see things right now.