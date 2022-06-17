Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 17, 2022

Share Facebook

We are sunny and dry for most of the coming 10 day to 2-week period. We see only one threat of rain, and that is for only about a third of the state during the upcoming period. by the end of next week, nearly all of Ohio will be quietly hoping and needing a rain event.

For the next 3 days, we are much more comfortable across Ohio. Humidity values dropped late yesterday, even though temperatures did not. We keep the lower humidity values through the weekend and will see temps pull back as well. We will be warm today, and very pleasant tomorrow and Sunday.

A warm front works back through on Monday, bringing heat and humidity on a return trip to Ohio. We cant rule out a few showers or thunderstorms overnight Sunday night into early monday oer the western third of the state. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to half an inch over 50% of the western third. The rest of the state, central and east, will see no moisture. We turn out sunny, hot and humid monday through Wednesday of next week, with the heat and heat indices rivaling what we just worked through this week.

A minor trough slides through overnight next Wednesday night into early Thursday, similar to what we saw yesterday. Moisture does not look likely at this point, but we wont rule out a spit or a sprinkle in spots. What this trough does do is drop humidity values a bit, and perhaps pull temps down a few degrees to finish next week. Even still, we remain sunny, very warm and dry for next Thursday afternoon on through the weekend of the 25th and 26th. The dry pattern should hold to start the following week.

The map below shows rain totals cumulative from today through next weekend….there just is not a lot of moisture to work with in this outlook, and crop stress will be coming.