Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .

Temps relax just a bit for the rest of the week. However, we feel more comfortable due ot the lessening of the humidity overall. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and early Sunday turn out sunny and warm, but not humid. Sunday afternoon, some heat based instability flares back up and we end up with scattered showers and thunderstorm with 50% coverage over central and southern Ohio. The best rains look to be in central parts of the state right now, but have a rain range overall of .1″-.6″.

Behind that disturbance, next week starts of partly to mostly sunny and dry for monday, tuesday and Wednesday with the dryness likely extending to next Thursday as well. That means overall, we see limited rain potential over the entirety of the state, below normal on average, with a full third of the state having potential to make it through the entire next 10 day period without any rain.