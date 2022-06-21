Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Hot and dry weather continues today, as a hot dome of high pressure expands north and east. Today likely is the hottest day, but we really do not see a big fall off in temps the rest of the week. A minor front sags into the state from the NW out of the Great Lakes tomorrow. That front brings the chance of scattered showers from late afternoon on through the overnight. Most of the action stays along and south of a line from Cleveland to Dayton. NW Ohio likely misses out on precipitation, and will just see a wind shift through the midday hours. Heat based instability will be the main driver of precipitation potential along the front tomorrow afternoon, and as such, we only end up with about 60% coverage, over the area south of the aforementioned line.

We turn out sunny, warm and dry for the balance of the week, but not as humid. That pattern holds through Saturday. Sunday we can have a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two, but are still looking at only 60% coverage statewide. The best chances will be in central and southern Ohio, but we wont rule out action anywhere.

Next week is fully dry monday through Thursday with sunshine and above normal temps. Overall, the 10 day period will continue to be below normal on precipitation, with our combined moisture potential lacking quite a bit. The map below shows 10 day rain potential for Ohio.