Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 22, 2022

Warm again today, but we turn less humid in northern areas this afternoon. Sunshine dominates for most of the day, but we do have a front sliding through the region from north to south. That front will trigger some clouds this afternoon and the small chance of scattered showers or even a rumble of thunder in southern Ohio. Rain totals will be minor at a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 40% of the state from I-70 south. We expect no moisture farther north. Sunshine will be a big part of the forecast today, regardless of the frontal passage.

We are sunny, warm and dry for the balance of the week, tomorrow through Saturday. Temps will be above normal but humidity will make it feel relatively comfortable. Showers and thunderstorms are back for Sunday, with coverage at 60% of the state. Rain totals can be from .1″-1″. The map below shows rain totals for the 24 hour period from midnight Saturday night to midnight Sunday night. This will be our best rain chance for the biggest part of the state for the entire next 2 weeks.

We move right back to sunny, dry weather again behind that system for the entirety of the week next week. Monday through at least Friday we will see that pattern, with the only difference being temps. We expect temps to be quite pleasant, especially for the middle and end of the week as we start off July. Cool, Canadian high pressure will settle southeast through the Great Lakes, allowing for the brief respite. We do expect temps to climb again early into the following week. Moisture will still be at a premium.