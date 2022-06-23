Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 23, 2022

Share Facebook

Fully dry weather is back in control over Ohio for the next 3 days. We will be sunny and warm, but generally comfortable as humidity levels stay low. Fast drying will continue to be a hallmark of the pattern, but we don’t have much moisture to dry anyway.

A cool front works through the state to finish the weekend, mostly on Sunday. We can see showers develop after midnight Saturday night in far NW Ohio, but then the showers spread elsewhere through the day. The moisture is not impressive, and actually has lost some punch in our outlook just over the past day or so. We are looking for rain totals of a few hundredths to .6″ over 60% of the state, but the totals are trending lower except in far south central Ohio. All action is done by late afternoon or evening Sunday. The map below shows rain potential for Sunday.

Next week is fully dry, Monday through Friday. Temps will be cooler to start, but warm rather quickly toward midweek. We are less impressed with moisture chances for next weekend now too, and are trending Saturday the 2nd and Sunday the 3rd mostly rain free. Overall, that means we still see net drying for the next 10 days, even if we do get lucky and see action in more areas than anticipated this Sunday.