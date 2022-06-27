Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 27, 2022

Share Facebook

After a bit of moisture this weekend, we are back to a dry and sunshine dominant forecast for this week. We started the day with a few lingering showers in far SE Ohio, but will be sunny in all areas by mid morning. Temps today and tomorrow will be pleasant with low humidity.

Wednesday we see scattered showers pass by to the north over MI and Ontario, but none look to make it across Lake Erie. We may see a few more clouds around Wednesday over the northern third to quarter of the state, but nothing more. Central and southern Ohio will remain fully sunny. Sunny, warm and more humid weather dominates through Thursday and Friday.

The 4th of July holiday weekend does bring some rain threats to our area, but right now they look a little more far flung than we would like. We have shower or thunderstorm chances in the forecast all three days, but likely no better than 60% coverage any of the three days, Saturday, Sunday or monday. From US 30 north, we can expect nothing to a few tenths for the combined period. From US 30 south, we can se .25″-.75″ rain totals and 80% coverage. Right now, we think the flash drought spreads or at least intensifies this week, and then from the weekend through next week, we stay mostly rain free in the north, but get some much needed moisture in the central and south. The map below shows 10 day moisture, and keep in mind that the bulk of this comes over the holiday weekend.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, we hold on to some scattered moisture chances, especially farther north, but disappointing in the potential for .3″ or less. We see temps stay warm after the big climb in temps expected for late this week.