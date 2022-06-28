Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Fully dry through the end of the week. We see only 1 threat of moisture over the course of the next 10 days, and it comes Saturday. In a bit of good news, however, we are seeing that moisture have potentially better coverage than what we were looking for previously.

Today will feature dominant sunshine. Temps will stay pleasant today, but winds will start to turn more to the southwest this afternoon. Tomorrow through Friday we will be warming each day, with humidity values rising for Thursday and Friday. Temps will be well above normal to finish the week.

Saturday brings us our chance of rain. A frontal boundary sags through the eastern corn belt from NW to SE, and brings showers. Right now we are boosting coverage to 80% of the state with rain totals from a few hundredths to .6″. Most areas that see rain will be .2″-.5″. Even NW OH can get in on the rain action Saturday, although the event still will feature plenty of holes. The map below shows potential for Saturday.

Sunday and monday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry again to finish out the holiday weekend. The dry pattern continues through midweek with temps above normal through Wednesday. A front looks poised to bring rain to IL on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but may fall apart before getting here Thursday.