Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 29, 2022

Very dry still in the short term, but we have better prospects for moisture trying to develop from this weekend forward. Today, tomorrow and Friday will be sunny, warm and dry with increasing temps and humidity values. By Friday, ahead of our next system for the weekend, we will see a rather hot and humid set up.

A cold front slides into Ohio on Saturday from the north and northwest. This front triggers scattered showers over about 80% of the state. We see an additional round of moisture now on Sunday, with 60% of the state picking up rain or thunderstorm activity. Combined totals for the weekend will be anywhere from .1″ to 1″. The map below shows potential

Next week, we are dry for most of the day Monday, the 4th. However, heat based instability will be responsible for some thunderstorms developing late, and we will have to deal with some on and off shower and thunderstorm potential Tuesday into Wednesday as well. Coverage on any given day will be 30% to 40%, but we cant give any part of the state any better or worse potential at this time. We should swing a bit drier next Thursday, but the heat will keep thunderstorms top of mind past the end of the 10 day forecast window.

So, we are seeing the pattern become a little more moisture friendly, and we should definitely have a good chance of breaking this current dry pattern over the weekend. Right now rains look to come in a highly useable fashion as well, with limited potential for strong, gully washing storms, and better potential for gentle to moderate showers.