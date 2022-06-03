Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 3, 2022

Share Facebook

We are sunny and dry the next 3 days – today, tomorrow and Sunday. Most of the state actually squeezes out a dry Monday as well, but we will be watching some showers start to work into NW Ohio through the day. Today through the weekend temps will be near to slightly above normal, and we will experience excellent drying with strong evaporation. Humidity levels rise Sunday afternoon.

Clouds build through Monday, and we will see scattered showers move into NW Ohio as we mentioned above. Rain continues to spread across the state through the evening and overnight, lasting through early afternoon on Tuesday. Rain totals will be .25″-1.25″ over 80% of the state, and the map below shows the coverage.

We should start to clear late tuesday afternoon and evening, then turn out partly sunny for Wednesday. Thursday can see some showers over the northern part of the state, from US 30 northward. Totals are not that impressive, but can yield .1″-.4″ on 60% coverage. We expected little to no action south of US 30. Friday and the first part of Saturday are dry.

Saturday afternoon and next Sunday we have to keep an eye out for scattered showers, but right now we are not seeing the potential for strong organization of any system like we were watching earlier. Still, we will mention a chance of showers over 50% of the state in the 36 hour period from next Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.