Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 30, 2022

Dry days to finish this week. We see heat build today and humidity slightly higher. Tomorrow will be sunny, hot and humid over most of Ohio. That will increase our potential for moisture over the weekend, but still we do not see a slam dunk or home run on rains for everyone. Tomorrow night through Saturday a cold front sags into and through Ohio, but moisture looks to mostly develop in central and southern parts of the state. Rain can be from a few hundredths to .5″ but only ends up with 60% coverage and northern locations have the best chance of getting missed. Sunday and monday are mostly dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warm afternoons. The weather will be good for holiday festivities overall.

A better organized system moves in tuesday and early Wednesday. This system, if it holds together, will be the best chance of rain we have seen over a large part of Ohio in weeks. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows what we are seeing right now. However, the trend has been less moisture out of potential fronts as we get closer to their arrival, so stay tuned.

Behind that system, we look to be a little more unsettled, with sun and clouds, but a chance of scattered, heat based showers or storms for late Wednesday through Thursday and Friday. That kind of set up yields hit and miss action, and we are calling for no better than 30-40% coverage any of those given time periods. So, the forecast is better than the past few weeks, as we do have a system with good rain potential, but no significant “all day” rains in the next 10 days.