Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 7, 2022

Scattered showers linger today through most of the day in the eastern part of the state, but end this morning into midday in the west. Additional moisture will be from a few hundredths to .5″ overall, with coverage at 80%. Clouds break tonight. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny in most areas to start, but our next round of action comes late tomorrow afternoon and then through the overnight into Thursday. Rain totals from that round of moisture will be .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 80% once again. The upper end of the rain range will be only due to thunderstorms and therefore will be highly localized. Thunderstorms are not expected to be a big deal that time around.

Thursday afternoon we turn out partly sunny again, and we keep the sun through Friday. Moisture returns overnight Friday night and Saturday, with rain totals of a few hundredths to .75″ and coverage at 60%. Sunday and Monday are partly to mostly Sunny. Scattered showers can pop up on Tuesday with mixed clouds and sun otherwise. Coverage will be minor, 30%, but we can see up to .4″ out of anything the develops.

Better organized moisture comes next Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. Northern parts of the state can see .2″-.6″ rain totals with coverage at 80%, while the southern half of the state sees less than 20% coverage. Temps will stay warm through the entire 10 day period. The map below shows moisture totals for the next 10 days combined on these waves that come through ever few days.