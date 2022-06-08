Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain is back today, but will wait until this afternoon to move into the state. Once the rain arrives, it continues through the evening and overnight, finishing up just ahead of sunrise tomorrow. Rain totals will be .1″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Clouds will be building this morning and midday ahead of the moisture. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals ending at 7AM tomorrow morning.

Dry weather returns for tomorrow and Friday, although on Friday far SW parts of the state may need to watch for more clouds and a few showers. The moisture is minor, but cant be ruled out, a few hundredths to a tenth or two. The rest of the state and the rest of the time will be partly to mostly sunny with good drying.

Over the weekend. Saturday looks dry statewide. Sunday most of the state sees sun, but clouds sag in from the north and we cant rule out a few showers coming down to the US 20 area out of Canada and across Lake Erie. Those showers can produce a few hundredths to .25″. However, overnight Sunday night and monday the moisture pushes all the way down to I-70, and expands to have rain totals of .1″-.5″ and 70% coverage from I-70 north. Areas south of 70 will likely stay rain free.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mix of clouds and sun, but unsettled conditions will make scattered pop up showers likely, particularly on Wednesday over central and eastern OH. We have to leave the door open for two day rain totals of .25″-1″, but coverage will be 50%. Moisture seems to be trapped in a corridor coming out of MI and Ontario between central OH and the Appalachians. We will watch to see how this set up evolves in the days ahead.