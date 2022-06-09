Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 9, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Drier weather develops today over Ohio and will likely hold through the start of the weekend. We should see good sunshine today, tomorrow and Saturday with warm, but not hot, temps and great evaporation. The recent rains have been mostly well received.

A disturbance coming across Michigan on Sunday will threaten northern counties with come moisture. We are increasing rain chances and totals for Sunday due to this set up. We project that areas from I-70 north can pick up .1″-.75″ rain totals with 80% coverage. Areas from I-70 south likely see lesser totals and may see better sun potential. The moisture lingers in central Ohio overnight Sunday night and even through midday monday, and may add another few tenths to rain totals there. The rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun to start the week. The map below shows rain potential for Sunday through midday Monday.

Unsettled conditions dominate from Tuesday through next Friday. We have a chance of showers somewhere in the state each day, with coverage Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 60%, and Thursday at 40%. Daily rain potential will be from .1″-.6″, and combined for the 4 day period we can see many areas of Ohio end up with .25″-1″ of moisture. This will be difficult to work around for things like spraying. However, we need to be clear, there will be plenty of holes, and some areas will miss our on much more rain than others. Generally speaking, if you forced us to pick one area over another for heavier combined rain totals, we would take the eastern half to eastern third of the state.