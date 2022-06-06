Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 256 | Soil Health Savvy

Share Facebook

In this podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Mary Griffith of the Soil Health Institute visits with Matt and Dusty about soil health. Matt hears from Marc Erwin on sky-high diesel prices. Dale visits with Jeanne Gogolski, CEO of Education Products and the originator of the GrowNextGen program. Finally, Matt visits with Dr. Todd Price on site selection for swine facilities. All of that and more all thanks to AgriGold!