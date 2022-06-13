Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 257 | CCA Board Update

Share Facebook

Clint Nester, Chairman of Ohio CCA Board and crop consultant with Nester Ag talks with Matt, Dusty, and Kolt about crop progress and updates within the CCA. Kolt then catches up with Adam Goodwin of Bane-Welker Equipment to talk about maintenance, protection, and everything in-between when it comes to hay equipment. The intern crew at GrowNetGen talks with Dale about their outreach when it comings to teaching students about agriculture and soybeans in particular. Lastly, Dale catches up with Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat to talk about E-15. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!