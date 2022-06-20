Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 258 | Podcast on Podcast with OSU Extension

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Dusty and Kolt set down with Amanda Douridas and Elizabeth Hawkins of OSU Extension to talk about their podcast “OSU Extension Agronomy Farm Management Podcast.” Matt catches up with Jeff Lentz of Buckeye Online Equipment Auction LLC to talk about the new push for online auctions. Lastly, Andera Flowers of Cargill Sidney, Ohio location talks with Dale about the new crush facility. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!