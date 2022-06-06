Planting continues to lag last year, hovers near average

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Farmers rushed to plant during last week’s warm and sunny conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 2 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 33 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending June 5 was 71.7 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.58 inches of precipitation, 0.38 inches below average.

There were 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on June 5.

Good weather permitted farmers to make significant corn and soybean planting progress last week. Livestock enjoyed pastures still green from the wet spring in most areas, though the week’s dryness contributed to limited reports of increasingly parched pastures. Corn was 85 percent planted, and 65 percent of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 71 percent complete, while 47 percent were emerged. Oats were 99 percent planted and 93 percent of oats were emerged. Crop condition for oats was reported as 68 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. Winter wheat jointing was 99 percent and headed was 86 percent. The winter wheat crop was rated 61 percent good to excellent condition. Approximately half of first cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were completed. Pasture and range condition was reported as 81 percent good to excellent.

You can read the full report here.