Sunrise announces RISE FFA Career Program recipients

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2022 RISE FFA Career Program recipients. Slated to join Sunrise as full-time employees following graduation are Kayla Cummins from Indian Lake -OHP FFA, Vivian Barnett of Willard FFA, Blade Hale and Gavin Sexton from South Central FFA, along with Chris Hiler from Buckeye Central FFA.

The five members of the 2022 class will begin work at Sunrise in June and will work their way through our RISE FFA Career Program, otherwise referred to as Sunrise University. Over the next four years, our new hires will gain hands-on, real-life job experiences, while learning all facets of the cooperative.

In addition to full-time employment, Kayla Cummins was selected as the top recipient and will receive a 2021 Jeep Gladiator that the 2021-2022 Ohio FFA President Jacob Zajkowski drove during his tenure as a signing bonus. Along with her top honor, she earned a $1,000 chapter donation from Sunrise.

Sunrise is also honored to present Blade, Gavin, Chris and Vivian’s FFA chapters with a $250 donation. Candidates for the RISE FFA Career Program needed to be a 2022 high school graduate and active with their FFA chapter. They had to submit an application, along with an essay on how the FFA has prepared you for a career with Sunrise. The Ohio FFA Foundation reviewed and interviewed the applicants and made the selection of the recipients for a full-time position with Sunrise upon graduation.

The RISE FFA Career Program was developed in 2019 and serves two purposes: provide an avenue to reach the future leaders of agriculture, while supporting the Ohio FFA Association State President during their term in office.

For more information on the Sunrise RISE FFA Career Program you can visit the Sunrise website at www.sunriseco-op.com or the Ohio FFA website at www.ohioffa.org. The application process for the 2023 program will open in the fall. If you have any questions contact Morgan Niedermier, Vice President of Marketing, at (419) 332-6468 ext. 222 or through email at morganniedermier@sunriseco-op.com.