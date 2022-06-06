The end is near for the long 2022 planting season

Share Facebook

Kurt Wyler

We have made good progress the last 2 weeks. We’ve had decent weather and have covered a lot of ground. There have been a few rains but nothing to keep us out of the field more than a day or 2. We can’t complain.

Everything we have in the ground seems to be coming up nicely and looking good. We are getting things wrapped up along with most everyone in this area. The forecast is calling for a pretty good rain later today but we think we should be able to finish up before it hits. We have about 45 acres of corn and 90 acres of beans and we will be completely wrapped up with planting. The other day I planted 65 acres and was in 12 different fields, so some of our field sizes can really slow us down.

We farm 80% hill ground with some bottom ground. Field size and terrain changes in every field. We run a fair amount of older equipment and we have our fair share of breakdowns, but we have been able to keep everything rolling.

When I do get done planting, I have a lot of spraying to catch up on and our second cutting hay is ready to be made. We have had some really warm days and plenty of rain. The orchardgrass will take the rain and the alfalfa looks really good. We are hoping to get that off this week.

Everything looks good around here. We did see some slugs about a week and a half ago when the temperatures were cooler. We heard about some people having to replant some beans because of slugs. We personally have not had any problems. It is warming up and 90% of our acres this year, we ended up going over them with some type of tillage tool. I think that helped with the slugs.

Joe Everett

We have been pretty lucky around here. We finished up planting the Saturday before last. We finished up sidedressing yesterday. We finished a little touch-up on soybean replant. We are doing a field today with another little touch-up. We’re pretty satisfied all in all.

From what I have heard and seen, we are pretty lucky in our part of Shelby County. We have a few fields that are not up as well as we’d like. They are a little later planted and they are starting to come up out of the ground pretty well, though. We’ve dodged a lot of those big rains. We have not gotten those killer rains like other parts of the state have gotten. If you leave this area, people have been struggling to get crops in. That is stressful and I feel for them.

We are pretty happy with the stands and the quality of corn after sidedressing. There are a few problem spots in some fields, but everybody has a little bit of that.

Weed control looks good. We are running through the corn now with the sprayer. I don’t think the weeds are quite as big because we had a cooler May.

We have some grain to move and we are going to start really attacking that. My Dad and I have been hauling grain to Dayton Cargill and there has not hardly been any line. We have each been able to get 4 or 5 loads a day in. We have been pretty lucky. I think once we start seeing more trailers come off and they start putting their hopper bottoms and grain trailers on, I do anticipate some longer lines coming up shortly.

Nathan Birkemeier

We finished our corn up yesterday and we’re looking to start in on the beans this morning. It’s nice to see crops out of the ground.

Everything we’re planted looks pretty good. There is some replant going on here and there. It seems like everybody’s got a spot where they planted and then got a shower right after it. We replanted a couple of acres.

It does sound like there may be some rains coming through the state today and it looks like we’re going to get rain for the next couple of days. If we do miss the rain, a lot of people will finish up around here and we should finish up planting shortly. I would say we’re probably a little bit behind for the area. Most guys I think are finished and if they’re not finished, they’re going to finish up today. There are still a couple of fields here and there that are not planted yet, but for the most part, I would say 90% to 95% of the fields are planted. And maybe 10% to 15% of guys around here are replanting in different spots.

I think a lot of guys got a pretty good head start spraying when it was cooler, before we got some of the rains, and weed control looking pretty good in this area. For the most part, everyone got pre-emergence put down and things look pretty good going into the growing season.

With the temperatures, we are seeing corn pop out of the ground and spike through in around 7 days. It’s kind of amazing to think that early planted corn can take sometimes up to 2, 2.5 weeks to emerge, but now with this heat, it just really brings corn out of the ground. That is really important for setting the stage for a good growing season.

I really think we are off to a good start. It is later than I think a lot of guys would like to be, but I think the potential is still there. If we could have 3 good days we’d be done. And, in this area, there are definitely guys that have started sidedressing already. There are some fields that were planted earlier with corn that’s maybe 12 inches tall already. Those fields look really, really good.

Ryan Hiser

We’re not too bad. We finished corn on June 4 and switched over to beans yesterday. We’re close to about 200 acres of beans left until we’re finished.

We got to a point there where we didn’t think it was a great idea to tear up some corn that was doing so well and had good stand. Granted it had a little bit of low population in some areas, but it wasn’t as bad as we originally thought. We decided to just go in and spot in some corn into some of the wetter areas. We had about 11 acres of replant, so far.

If we can dodge this rain today, or at least have it hold off until late tonight, which was the original forecast, we might be able to get a decent portion of the home farm done. With that we’ll have approximately 60 to 75 acres left on another couple of pieces of property. And that would let us finish up and get ready to start switching over for sidedressing.

After we’re done with sidedressing we will start hauling some grain. There’s probably going to be a lot of sitting at Bloomingburg in my future.

We’re a tad bit later than normal. Normally we try to finish up before Memorial Day most years. Every couple of years you have a year like this where you’re kind of backed up. This isn’t necessarily a bad time for planting beans. We’ve been able to put things in the ground here at the start of June and have good crops. We’ve had some concerns about timing and whether or not they get a long enough growing season, but we haven’t had major issues with it in terms of disease or a bunch of green beans or anything like that. Just to put it in perspective, yesterday I was planting a field of beans that I was sidedressing corn in the same field a year ago.