       
Front L-R Liberty Hendrix, Colby Long, Derek Miller, Hayden Smith, Wyatt Schlauch, Laina Crosky, Casey Ogi, Alysa Pringle, Garrett Fowler, Pacee Miller, Maren Drzazga, Alexa Tate, Ally Ogi, Sarah Irwin Back L-R Jess Miller, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Alex Pringle

West Homles FFA participates in parade

June 23, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

On May 30th, members of the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade. Members rode through Nashville on their hand decorated hay wagon and threw candy out to bystanders attending the event. The annual parade is held to honor our veterans who served in order to protect our nation.  Thanks to Sweet Breeze Farms for providing the wagon and to Jaume Pennell for driving the tractor to haul the float through the parade! 

