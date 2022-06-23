West Homles FFA participates in parade

Share Facebook

On May 30th, members of the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade. Members rode through Nashville on their hand decorated hay wagon and threw candy out to bystanders attending the event. The annual parade is held to honor our veterans who served in order to protect our nation. Thanks to Sweet Breeze Farms for providing the wagon and to Jaume Pennell for driving the tractor to haul the float through the parade!