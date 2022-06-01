Will diesel prices ever come down?

Share Facebook

By Jeff Fichtelman, partner in JP2 Risk Management

First, let me say, I am no expert in the energy markets. I spend my days trading the grain markets. But what has caused high corn and bean prices is quite similar to what’s causing high gas and diesel values.

Futures price for U.S. diesel have doubled in value since Dec. 1, 2021. Even more dramatic, the low in mid-2020 was $1.25 per gallon. Now, it’s nearly $4 per gallon — just on the board. Diesel is a by-product of cracking crude oil. Based on this, if crude is more expensive to buy, diesel is likely going to be more expensive as well. July ‘22 crude futures are pushing up against new highs as well. So what is causing these high values?

Jeff Fichtelman

Essentially the perfect storm of record high demand met with near record low supply, and an ability to pass on higher prices to the end consumer. The economic boom (thanks to all that free money) in late 2020 and 2021 caused huge demand for products and therefore shipping. At the same time, we have a growing shortage of blue-collar labor. Did I forget to mention, we banned Russian oil, putting more stress on our crude inventories at home? With less available supply, we are paying fewer people more money to make and move diesel from the oil wells through the refineries and to the pump. What a mess!

So where do prices go from here? We can lower gas and diesel prices essentially by reversing the very reasons we took it higher. Just like corn and soybeans, we are starting with very tight ending stocks already, so there’s little margin for error. First, there are labor shortages. What are the odds we see a big jump in new workers that are willing to work for less pay? Yeah, you can probably answer that one.

What about supply? With Washington unfavorable to “dirty energy,” seeing big jumps in production at home seems unlikely. The only hope here is a sudden removal of the Russian oil ban. I don’t see this happening unless Putin is no longer in power. One other major issue for supply is hurricane season. Some weather analysts are forecasting “the worst hurricane season in decades.”

What about the Fed? The Federal Reserve is desperately trying to slow inflation. Their only available tool is interest rates. They believe if they raise rates enough, that will cause demand for goods to slow. Said another way, they are willing to send our economy into a recession to slow spending. They may be successful, but this seems a slow and painful way to lower prices. For most industries, it’s not a too much demand issue but a lack of supply issue.

In summary, it’s going to be very hard to actually lower prices over the next year. Our only hope is they don’t go much higher. For the moment, we are at the mercy of hurricane season deciding our fate. If I were a farmer, I would lock in at least half of my diesel needs at these prices and hope the other half is bought cheaper. If it goes higher, thankfully you locked in at least half.