Wilmington College celebrating 75 years of agriculture

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As many as 150 alumni and friends of Wilmington College’s agriculture program are expected to attend the Diamond Jubilee on Saturday, June 18 in a celebration of ag’s 75 years as one of the institution’s most distinct areas.

Alumni ranging from recent graduates to those in their 90s and from as close as Wilmington and as far away as Kansas, Florida and New Hampshire have made plans to attend. Also, included among those who’ve registered are former agriculture faculty and staff members.

Planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will include a picnic lunch on Collett Mall and an ice cream dessert at the Academic Farm on Fife Ave., where guests will be able to explore the Equine Center, World Crop Museum, Hoop House and view an example of regenerative agriculture. Also, there will be opportunities to meet WC’s 19th president, Trevor Bates, as well as the “new guard” in the Agriculture Dept. The Center for the Sciences and Agriculture will be open for tours as well.