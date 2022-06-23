Zane Trace FFA Celebrates with Annual Banquet

Share Facebook

On Thursday, May 19th the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, held their annual parent-member banquet in the cafeteria of Zane Trace High School. Members were presented with awards for CDE participation, proficiency and agriscience fair along with Star Awards for the top Greenhand, top member in production agriculture, top member in placement and top member in agriscience. A slideshow of the Chapter’s activities throughout the year was presented and a dessert buffet with ice cream, cupcakes and cookies was provided for guests to enjoy. Installation of the 2022-2023 officer team concluded the banquet. The members and families were grateful to return to the stage of the cafeteria for this event after two years of being unable to host the banquet in a formal setting.