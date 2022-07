http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

July 13, 2022 — A frontal boundary will move across the state on Sunday and moisture lingers through monday morning. This front looks a little more impressive this morning, and we are raising rain totals a bit, looking for .25″-2″ over 100% of Ohio from sunrise Sunday morning through noon Monday… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin