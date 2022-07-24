Beagle Brigade Act of 2022 gets NPPC support

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The National Pork Producers Council signed a letter supporting the Beagle Brigade Act of 2022.

“Healthy animals ensure consumers have safe food and allow American producers, their communities, and the U.S. economy to thrive. That is why NPPC joined over 50 organizations spanning the entire agriculture sector in support of the Beagle Brigade Act of 2022. Early detection at our U.S. borders has never been more critical. Training canine teams against threats like animal disease and identifying potentially contaminated products at our nation’s ports of entry is critical to the safety of U.S. agriculture. We urge Congress to act fast,” said Terry Wolters, NPPC president and owner of Stoney Creek Farms in Pipestone, Minnesota.