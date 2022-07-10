Beam named social media specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Brooke Beam has been hired as the social media specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. In her new role, Beam will be responsible for helping coordinate and execute Ohio Farm Bureau’s social media strategy with Senior Director of Communications, Ty Higgins.

Prior to joining the communications team at Farm Bureau, Beam worked for Ohio State University Extension in Highland County as the agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science from Ohio State University, as well as a Ph.D. with a specialization in agricultural communications. Beam also owns and operates a grain farm in Clinton County, where she is a Farm Bureau member.