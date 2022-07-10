Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser coming in August

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) will be hosting the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser on Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in a new location at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio. Beef producers and industry enthusiasts are encouraged to take a night off the farm to enjoy a good time for a great cause as cattlemen from across the state gather to raise money for beef industry youth scholarships.

“After someone attends our Gala for the first time, they put it on their calendars to make sure they can come back year after year,” said Aaron Arnett, OCF president. “There’s nothing else like it.”

The night will feature a solo, acoustic performance by RFD-TV star, David Church. Church has been featured on RFD-TV’s popular show “Midwest Country” for over seven years. His popularity around the U.S., Canada and now Europe continues to soar as he makes regular appearances on the show and tours throughout the world.

A gourmet meal and two drink tickets will be included in the registration price. The night will begin with appetizers before leading into the main course that includes mouthwatering beef tenderloin with all the fixings and handmade desserts.

Throughout the night, attendees can casually participate in the silent auction as items are showcased around the venue. The evening will conclude with the main event, a live auction offering something for everyone.

Multiple overnight accommodations are available including onsite camping and hotels. To book a campsite, contact the fair office at 740-362-3851. There will be a free shuttle that picks-up and drops off at the Pacer Inn and Suites – 259 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Call 740-362-0050 to make a reservation. No room blocks are available, so plan accommodations accordingly.

Registration for the event is now open. Tickets are $100 each or $75 for college students. Registration is due by Aug. 17. Thank you to current event sponsors Open Road Renewables, Certified Angus Beef, Reed & Baur Insurance, Post Printing and Jill Arnett. Sponsorships and auction items are still being accepted.

Learn more about the event, sponsorship opportunities and registration here.