Farm Bureau Foundation YAP seat open

In 2020, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation created a 16th seat on its board of directors, specifically for an active Young Ag Professional member who is passionate about Ohio agriculture, has an interest in the foundation and fundraising, and who would like to further develop their own leadership skills.

This position is for a one-year term, voting member of the foundation board with the opportunity to serve a second year as recommended by the foundation board of directors. Apply today for the YAP foundation board position. Applications are due Aug. 1 by 5 p.m.